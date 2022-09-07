Indiana News

81-year-old woman dies in fatal crash in Fulton County

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A 81-year-old woman has died in a crash on Wednesday morning in Fulton County, according to Indiana State Police.

At 8:37 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a two-car crash at the intersection of State Road 14 and Fulton County Road 1100 West. Madonna Mawk, 81, of Moreland, attempted to turn north onto County Road 1100 West and hit Timothy Phelps, 44, in the side fuel tank, who was driving a semi that was pulling a box trailer was going east on State Road 14, according to police.

Mawk was pronounced dead at the scene. Phelps did not have any injuries.

During investigation police found that Mawk was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Phelps was cited for having a false logbook and possessing a radar detector.

Police do not suspect drug or alcohol played a factor in the crash.