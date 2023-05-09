Amazon closes Fort Wayne center after employee’s death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH/AP) — An Amazon fulfillment facility near Fort Wayne International Airport was closed Monday after the death of an employee.

Emergency medical crews were called to an Amazon Fulfillment Center about noon Monday, Allen County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Cpl. Adam Griffith told The Associated Press. The worker died at a hospital. Additional details about the death were not immediately released. The worker has not been publicly identified.

An Amazon spokesperson said in a statement, “We’re saddened by today’s tragic incident, and our thoughts and prayers are with our employee’s loved ones and our team at the facility.

“We’re conducting a thorough investigation of the incident and working closely with authorities as they conduct their own investigations as well.”

No details have been released on the cause of death; however, Amazon says it’s contacted the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Amazon says the facility was closed Monday, and all employees will be paid.