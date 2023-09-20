Amazon hiring 250,000 workers nationwide, offering pay increases

SEATTLE (WISH) — Amazon announced Tuesday it will be hiring 250,000 full-time, part-time, and seasonal workers nationwide.

The online retail giant will host Amazon Warehouse Hiring Day this Friday. Amazon says it’s the company’s largest hiring day of the year and will include a $1.3 billion investment toward pay increases, bringing the average pay for these roles to $20.50 per hour.

Amazon says that the average hourly pay rate is more than a 50% increase over five years. Some locations will offer as much as $28 per hour — and there are possible signing bonuses of up to $3,000.

“Whether someone is looking for a short-term way to make extra money, or is hoping to take their first step toward a fulfilling and rewarding career at Amazon, there’s a role available for them. A fulfillment or transportation employee who starts with us today will see a 13% increase in pay over the next three years—likely more, including our annual wage investments,” John Felton, Amazon’s senior vice president of worldwide operations, said.

Felton adds that this will also come with prepaid college tuition through Career Choice and health care benefits from the first day of employment.

On top of its typical annual investments, Amazon says this year will also bring a new emergency savings program and a financial assistance pilot program.

According to World Population View, Indiana has the 12th highest Amazon employment in the country, with 24,000 employees at its numerous facilities across Indiana. Most of the company’s Indiana facilities are concentrated in the central part of the state.

Available positions include stowing, picking, packing, sorting, shipping customer orders, and more.

The hiring announcement comes after Amazon laid off 18,000 workers early this year, followed by another 9,000 in March.

In June, Sen. Bernie Sanders launched a Senate investigation into working and safety conditions at Amazon warehouses, adding to federal scrutiny on the labor practices of one of the country’s largest employers.

The company says this round of new and returning hires will receive improved on-the-job safety training. Amazon representatives say the training curriculum is designed to “boost knowledge retention and to prioritize personal and site safety. Examples of these machines include order pickers and forklifts.”

Amazon reported last year that 2022 brought its largest “Turkey 5” holiday shopping weekend ever — the five days from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday.

To learn more and apply, check out Amazon’s Jobs page.

An Amazon warehouse worker poses with a package. (Provided Photo/Amazon)

The United States Postal Service announced earlier this week it will be hiring 700 seasonal workers in Indiana for the upcoming holiday season.