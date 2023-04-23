Body found in wildlife area in Warrick County

ELBERFELD, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana Conservation officers discovered a body Saturday morning at the Bluegrass Fish and Wildlife Area in Northwest Warrick County.

At 7:30 a.m. Saturday, a passerby located the body and contacted authorities. The Warrick County Coroner’s Office has taken possession of the body and will conduct an autopsy.

The identity of the body is being withheld from the public until the family is notified.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Indiana DNR Law Enforcement Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536 or Warrick County Dispatch at 812-897-1200.