Body found on Fort Wayne Rivergreenway ID’d as 62-year-old woman

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — New information was released Thursday about a body found last month near a Fort Wayne walking path.

DNA testing determined the body belonged to a woman, not a man as police initially reported.

Catherine Daisy Lewis was 62, of Fort Wayne, the Allen County Coroner’s Office said Thursday.

Fort Wayne Police Department was called to a report of a “man down” about 5:20 p.m. Thursday in a tree line along the Rivergreenway, also known as the Maumee Pathway, between North Anthony Boulevard and Indiana 930/Coliseum Boulevard. Police say the body was found near Carrington Field in the 700 block of North Coliseum Boulevard.

The woman’s body was found on the bank of the Maumee River, the coroner’s office said. The cause and manner of death were pending April 20.

Fort Wayne police Officer Daniel Nerzig said in a news release issued about 7 p.m. March 30 that recently high river levels were believed to be a factor in the death.

The greenway was closed to pedestrians on the night of March 30 as the investigation continued.