Eastbound lanes of I-465 to reopen Thursday

INDOT construction workers on I-465 on the southwest side of Indianapolis. (Provided Photo/INDOT)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One headache for Indianapolis drivers will end on Thursday when the Indiana Department of Transportation reopens the eastbound lanes of I-465 on the city’s southwest side.

INDOT closed eastbound I-465 from I-65 on the south side to the I-70 interchange near Indianapolis International Airport on June 2 as part of the I-69 Finish Line Project.

Opening EB I-465 will be staged and is expected to take some time, INDOT says. Ramps will be opened in sequence, beginning with I-65 and ending with I-70.

INDOT expects all travel lanes and ramps along EB I-465 to reopen ahead of Thursday morning rush hour.

Drivers should watch out for road workers and changing traffic patterns as crews move barrels and remove barricades.

Westbound closure still to come

The reopening of eastbound I-465 will start the countdown clock for a similar closure on westbound I-465.

All westbound lanes and ramps of I-465 between I-65 and I-70 will close on or after July 7.

During the closure, crews will start work on additional lanes, retaining walls, and drainage structures and perform bridge rehabilitation work.

The lanes will reopen on or around July 29, weather permitting, INDOT says.