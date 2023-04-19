EB I-70 closed near Richmond due to semi crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — All lanes of eastbound Interstate 70 near Richmond are closed Wednesday afternoon due to a crash involving two semitrailers.

The closure extends from Mineral Springs Road to Round Barn Road/Centerville, about six miles west of downtown Richmond, and eastbound traffic is backed up for several miles.

At 12:45 p.m., traffic was being diverted from I-70 onto State Road 1 to State Road 38, then east to U.S. 35 and back onto the interstate, Keegan said in a tweet.

At least one person was hurt in the crash, but the cause of the accident was unclear, Keegan said on Twitter.

The closure is expected to last until at least 2 p.m. and drivers should seek an alternate route.