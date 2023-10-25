Fraud case to high-speed chase through Monroe County

Flashing police lights on top of an IMPD vehicle. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police were led on a 120 mph chase by an Ohio woman after she attempted to swindle three different banks in a fraud scam.

On Wednesday, Oct. 18, around 3:52 p.m., Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies received a call about a potential fraud-in-progress at the Crane Federal Credit Union. A bank employee had called about a woman in the lobby of the bank who presented a fake driver’s license and claimed to be a member of the same credit union.

The woman was later identified as Mary Misener of Ohio. Online jail records indicate she is 51 years old.

Police were en route to the bank but were informed Misener had left in a white SUV and was going northbound on Curry Pike. Police attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but Misener sped away. The pursuit eventually led north onto Interstate 69.

As traffic increased, Misener continued to speed up to 120 miles per hour while swerving in between other vehicles. The pursuit was then called off by an on-duty supervisor.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office later located the SUV at Liberty Church Road on I-69. The high-speed pursuit continued and ended in a successful PIT maneuver at the intersection of I-69 and I-465.

An investigation of the vehicle revealed Misener had $3,944 in cash. Police didn’t say if the money was obtained through Misener’s fraud attempts.

Misener was taken into custody by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and was being held at the Morgan County jail with a $5,000 surety and $1,805 cash bond.

This case is still under investigation.