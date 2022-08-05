Indiana News

Funeral arrangements announced for US Rep. Jackie Walorski

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, who was among four people killed in a crash Wednesday in northern Indiana.

According to Palmer Funeral Homes in South Bend, visitation for Walorski is Wednesday, Aug. 10, from noon to 7 p.m. at Granger Community Church in Granger. Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, at Granger Community Church.

Walorski was a native of South Bend who had represented Indiana in Congress since 2013.

Walorski, St. Joseph County Republican Chair Zachery Potts, and Walorski’s communications director, Emma Thomson, were killed when their SUV crossed the center line on State Road 19 and crashed head-on into the car of 56-year-old Edith Schmucker, of Nappanee. Schmucker also died in the crash.