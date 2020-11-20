Gov. Holcomb, wife test negative for COVID-19 after security details contracts virus

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gov. Eric Holcomb and his wife, Janet, have tested negative for COVID-19 after members of their security detail were found Tuesday to have the coronavirus, the governor’s office said Friday.

The announcement about the security detail came Tuesday. The governor and his wife had been in quarantine since that time since they had been in close contact with the security detail.

The Holcombs received an Abbott rapid test and a nasopharyngeal PCR test, and had negative results on both.

They are doing well and are not experiencing symptoms, according to a news release issued late Friday afternoon from the governor’s office.

Per the advice of Indiana State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver, the Holcombs will not be tested again unless they develop symptoms.

The news release said, “They will continue their 14-day quarantine and can resume a normal schedule with vigilance about masking and social distancing on Tuesday, Dec. 1.”