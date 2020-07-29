Coronavirus updates: Indiana extends Stage 4.5 reopening plan through Aug. 27

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gov. Eric Holcomb on Wednesday announced the state will continue in its Stage 4.5 reopening plan during the COVID-19 pandemic through at least Aug. 27.

In addition, local governments can make more stringent guidelines, and the state will support those efforts, Holcomb said.

“Our persistent high positivity ticking up in different parts of our state has caused us to say we’re going to remain here through Aug. 27 as it stands right now,” he said.

The state’s seven-day average positivity rate has increase from the lowest rate, 4.5% on June 18, to 6.5% on July 4 and 6.8% on July 21. That positivity rate will be added next weekend to the state’s dashboard so people can track it by county. Currently, four Indiana counties — Debois, Franklin, Martin, Tipton — have positivity rates of more than 15%, according to a map displayed at Wednesday’s coronavirus briefing.

The goal is to identify counties with the highest rates and send resources to those localities, said Dr. Kristine Box, who heads the Indiana Department of Health.

“What I’m reminded of on a daily basis is this virus will take what we give it,” the governor added.

The total number of test given in Indiana is 724,238. Box said, “As you’ve all seen lately, the number of daily positive tests being reported has increased. Today we reported 630 additional COVID-19 cases in Indiana, which brings us to a total of 64,299, the total number of Hoosiers known to have had COVID. Over this last week, we’ve seen more than 6,400 new positive cases. That’s roughly 10% of all the cases identified since the beginning of March.”

Indiana’s death toll from COVID-19 stands at 2,733.

The state has more than 200 sites for free testing. A contract with a provider of tests, Optum, has been extended through August, Box said.

Moratorium on evictions, foreclousres, utility shutoffs to go through Aug. 14

Also during the Wednesday’s coronavirus briefing, the state announced the moratorium on evictions from rental properties and the prohibition on filing foreclosures will be extended through Aug. 14. That’s the same date the state has put a restriction on utilities’ ability to disconnect service for nonpayment.

Three landlords on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against Holcomb and state officials over the moratorium on rental evictions.

Hoosiers in all counties but Marion County who are struggling to pay rent due to the impact of COVID-19 can apply online for possible rental assistance. Applications for the $25 million Indiana COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program have been accepted online since July 13 at IndianaHousingNow.org.

In Marion County, a rental assistance program was set up with $15 million from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, but the program’s overwhelming popularity led to its shutdown. The program’s website, indyrent.org, shows the program did not reopen as planned this week. People can call 317-912-1260 for more information.

Contact tracing

Box said more than 77% of positive cases in June were successfully contacted, which means they agreed to talk to the contact tracer or said they did not wish to participate. From July 1-20, nearly 80% of cases were successfully contacted.

“These are good percentages compared to what I’m hearing from other states,” she said, but they also mean about 20% are not responding to contact tracers, likely not taking steps to protect themselves, their friends and their family members who might have also been exposed.

“We’ve been able to mitigate the spread of COVID in a number of situations here in Indiana because people have cooperated with our contact tracers,” Box said.

She noted a staffer who tested positive at a church camp in southern Indiana. Contact tracers were able to work with the staffer and testing later identified the coronavirus in 40 of the 50 camp staffers, who were from at least eight states. As a result, the staffers quarantined or were isolated at the church camp. The campers were kept away from the staffers, helping to stop the spread of the infection, Box said.

Indiana has seen at least 75 additional cases traced to camps, family reunions, church events, graduation parties, bachelor parties and weddings, the state health commissioner said.

At least 11 cases have been traced to two bachelor parties in southwestern Indiana. “We suspect that there may have been more because people refused to name close contacts for many of those parties.”

Also, 60 people were exposed to the coronavirus after an Indiana prom, she said.

“These are all real-world examples and allowed us to pinpoint the source of an infection and notify individuals so they can protect others from COVID.”

Long-term care facilities’ data

The state recently began publishing long-term care facilities’ data on a web page. Dr. Dan Rusyniak, chief medical officer of the the state’s Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA), said the data is from 95% of the state’s facilities. Others continue to work with the state to get their data uploaded.

FSSA is also working to validate the data, so the information should be viewed as preliminary, Rusyniak said.

“We have never underreported or hid data. We have always reported the aggregate data facilities submitted to us. However, the way we collected data from facilities has changed. Our previous system was created to help us identify new cases in facilities so we could mobilize strike teams and infection-control resources. That first system was not designed for cumulative reporting or in-depth analysis. For that, we needed to build a new system, built specifically for public reporting of facility-level information.”

In addition, Rusyniak said, the state will test all employees of long-term facilities for a second time in August. Earlier testing, he said, did not reveal trends that were helpful to find trends in the facilities, were more than half of Indiana’s COVID-19 deaths have been recorded.

In June, the state tested 46,201 employees of long-term care facilities, about 80% of people who work in the businesses. A total of 466, or 1%, tested positive for the coronavirus, Rusyniak said.

Unemployment insurance

Initial jobless claims for the week of July 18 were 17,938, the first time fewer than 20,000 had filed claims since mid-March, said Fred Payne, commissioner of the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

Indiana’s unemployment rates rose to 16.9% in April, but fell to 13.3% in May and 11.1% in June. The rate for July will be released Aug. 21.

Reopening state government complex

The governor said the state government complex will begin to reopen to the public Aug. 17. Hoosiers may continue to meet with agency staff by appointment until that date.

