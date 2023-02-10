Indiana News

Howard Co. SWAT team arrests husband of woman found dead in homicide near Kokomo

Jeremy Wilson Wilson was transported to the Howard County Jail where he is currently being held on a no-bond Warrant for Petition to Revoke out of Howard Circuit Court. (Provided Photo/HCSO)

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Howard County have arrested the husband of a woman found dead Tuesday morning in a home west of Kokomo.

Sandra Wilson, 41, died from physical blunt trauma in a homicide, the Howard County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Wednesday.

Wilson was reported missing from her home in the Spice Run subdivision early Tuesday. Later that morning, police entered the home in the 1100 block of Arundel Drive and found her body.

Investigators identified her husband, 42-year-old Jeremy Wilson, as a “person of interest,” but could not locate him. He was wanted on a petition to revoke his probation from Howard Circuit Court, the sheriff’s office says.

Deputies and detectives tracked Wilson to a home in the 5900 block of Waubesa Way. That’s a residential area near the intersection of State Roads 26 and 931, roughly 5 miles south of downtown Kokomo.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and other officers went to the Waubesa Way address at 10 p.m. Thursday and confirmed Wilson was inside the residence.

“Negotiators began giving commands for the residents to surrender out the front door of the house. After several minutes, a juvenile and two adult occupants exited the residence. After approximately 10 minutes of further negotiating, Wilson surrendered out the front door and was taken into custody without incident,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement Thursday.

Jeremy Wilson surrenders to SWAT officers on Feb. 9, 2023. (Provided Photo/Howard Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Jeremy Wilson was taken to the Howard County Jail and was being held Friday on a no-bond warrant for a petition to revoke. In addition, his 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe was seized as evidence.

The investigation is ongoing and Jeremy Wilson has not been charged in connection to his wife’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Shilrley at 765-614-3449 or by submitting a tip using the sheriff’s office mobile app or official website.