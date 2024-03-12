Indiana American Water rewarded nearly $19M to replace lead water lines in Gary

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana American Water announced Tuesday that the Indiana Finance Authority awarded nearly $19 million to replace lead service lines in Gary.

The Drinking Water State Revolving Funds is designed to help fund the replacement or retirement of 4,000 lead service lines in Gary, Indiana.

The award includes a $6 million forgivable loan and a $12.9 million no-interest loan for work performed over the next two years, according to a release.

“We greatly appreciate this support from the State of Indiana as we work to proactively address the long-standing issue of lead service lines across the state,” said Indiana American Water President Matt Prine, in a release. “These funds will make our lead service line removal program even more affordable and speed up our efforts to get the lead out of Indiana once and for all.”

State Revolving Fund Loan Programs provide low-interest loans to Indiana communities for projects that improve wastewater and drinking water infrastructure to protect public health and the environment, per a release.

“With new compliance requirements on the horizon for later this year, Indiana water utilities are looking for ways to expedite the removal of lead service lines in their communities,” said Dan Huge, public finance director of the State of Indiana, in a release. “We appreciate Indiana American Water’s efforts over the last several years to remove lead service lines and are pleased to lend support to their efforts in Gary, which has one of the highest concentrations of LSLs in the state.”

Indiana American Water has invested $97 million to replace or remove 30,000 lead service lines, or about 54% of LSL in its service areas across the state.

According to a release, customer service lines contain lead, but it does not mean they cannot use water as they normally do. Indiana American Water recently launched a lead education campaign with resources for customers.

