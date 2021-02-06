Indiana bill would give millions to help small businesses through grant program

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Many small businesses in Indiana could use some economic relief. State lawmakers are currently considering a bill to make millions of dollars in grants available to help.

Walk into Christina Lockett’s salon in Carmel, and you can see and feel her passion for hair care.

“I have been in business for six years. This is a different location for us,” said Christina Lockett, the owner of Christina Ann Hair Boutique, explained to News 8.

The pandemic forced her to close her Christina Ann Hair boutique for two months last year and restructure.

“Our business has taken a hit just overall because we can’t pull in the amount of money that we used to pull in before. So, now, we’re working like opposite days to take clients, just to kind of respect the social distancing guidelines,” Lockett explained.

Help could be on the way. This week, the Indiana House voted on a bill that would create the Hoosier hospitality small business restart grant program. Continuing from an existing state program, the bill would inject $30 million from Indiana’s general fund into the program.

State Rep. Shane Lindauer wrote the bill and says federal money, other state grants and private donations could be allocated to the program. The grants would help small businesses speed up economic recovery from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The goal, the idea, is to provide a bridge for small businesses to kind of get back on their feet. Obviously no secret that the pandemic, COVID has taken a toll on a lot of businesses. Particularly small businesses. So, we’re trying to provide kind of a hand up for small businesses in Indiana,” said Lindauer, a Republican from Jasper.

Back at the salon, in Lockett’s eyes, a grant would be incredibly helpful: “It would mean the world to me, because what a lot of people don’t realize is when you apply for a loan, it’s a loan, you still have to pay it back. That’s not what I wanted to do. I kind of exhausted my personal finances, my personal savings account.”

Lindauer told News 8 any small business that meets certain criteria would be able to apply.

The bill passed out of the House on Tuesday by a vote of 93-3. It is now in the hands of the Indiana Senate.

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With information from the Indiana Department of Health through Feb. 3, 2021, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.