Indiana chasing two ‘advanced manufacturing’ sites totaling more than $7 billion

"Indiana A State that Works" is displayed on a downtown Indianapolis government building. (WISH Photo, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana may be on the verge of landing two massive new manufacturing facilities.

I-Team 8 has obtained the agenda for the State Budget Committee meeting scheduled for December 19.

The agenda includes two requests from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation for approval of incentives for new projects.

The first request seeks $100 million in performance-based incentives for an “advanced manufacturing project.”

The IEDC says the unnamed company “plans to invest approximately $4.1 billion in a new state-of-the-art

facility while creating over 2,700 new jobs.”

The second request calls for $80 million in performance-based incentives for another advanced manufacturing facility.

“The Company plans to invest approximately $3.1 billion in a new state-of-the-art facility while creating 800 new jobs,” according to the item on the SBC agenda.

Neither request identifies the company or the potential location of the facilities. The IEDC requests to the State Budget Committee generally do not include those details for projects that have not been publicly announced.

There is no public timeline for an announcement on either project, although the request would indicate the projects are in later stages of discussion.

In August, the IEDC asked the same committee to approve $120 million in incentives for another advanced manufacturing site valued at $3.2 billion.

A Reuters report at the time indicated Indiana was a finalist for a new Subaru EV plant, although the company has not made a formal announcement.

Governor Eric Holcomb met with the Subaru’s CEO in September during a week-long economic mission to Japan.