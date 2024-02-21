Indiana gasoline tax rate inches back upward

A motorist fills up the tank on a sedan on July 22, 2022, in Saratoga, Wyo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosier motorists may want to budget a bit more for gasoline next month.

Indiana’s gasoline use tax will rise to 16.9 cents a gallon in March.

The Indiana Department of Revenue on Tuesday announced the change. The use tax, which essentially serves as the state’s sales tax on fuel, will rise from 15.5 cents in February. That was the lowest rate in more than two years.

The March use tax is about the same as January’s, which had decreased by nearly 2 cents, from 18.6 cents, in December.

GasBuddy showed the prices for regular unleaded in Indiana early Wednesday ranged from $3.27 a gallon in Indianapolis and Fort Wayne, to $3.20 a gallon in Evansville.