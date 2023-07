Indiana gasoline taxes to drop by a penny in August

A customer pumps gas at an Exxon gas station May 10, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana will reduce the state’s gasoline use tax to 19.4 cents per gallon on Aug. 1.

That’s a $1.1 cent drop from July and the first monthly drop since February.

Starting Aug. 1, Indiana drivers will pay 71.8 cents tax per gallon in combined state and federal taxes on gasoline.

That’s 9 cents per gallon less than in August 2022.