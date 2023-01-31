Indiana News

Indiana man dies after falling off cliff in Puerto Rico

27-year-old Edgar Garay, of Indiana, died after he fell off a 70-foot cliff in southwestern Puerto Rico, the U.S. Coast Guard says. (Provided Photo/U.S. Coast Guard Sector San Juan)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The U.S. Coast Guard says an Indiana man was found dead Monday after he fell off a 70-foot cliff in Puerto Rico.

Edgar Garay, 27, was last seen alive just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday near the edge of a coastal cliff near the lighthouse in Cabo Rojo, the U.S Coast Guard Sector San Juan said on Facebook. Cabo Rojo is on Puerto Rico’s southwestern coast, about an hour west of Ponce and 2 1/2 hours southwest of San Juan.

A witness told the Coast Guard that they saw Garay stumble toward the edge of the cliff before he disappeared.

The Coast Guard used helicopters, a fixed-wing aircraft, and the Coast Guard Cutter Richard Dixon to look for Garay on Sunday night and into the day Monday. A dive unit found Garay’s body in the water Monday afternoon.

“We express our most heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Edgar Garay and pray they find closure and strength during this most difficult time,” Capt. José E. Díaz, Coast Guard Sector San Juan commander, said.