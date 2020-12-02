Indiana police officer dies following COVID-19 complications

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A police officer in southern Indiana has died following complications from COVID-19.

TeJuan Johnson, a detective sergeant with the Charlestown Police Department, had been with the department for 13 years before his death.

“Please keep his family and his brothers and sisters at the Charlestown Police Department in his thoughts and prayers,” the department posted on its Facebook page.

The department said Johnson was a field training officer, bike patrol, narcotics detective and shift commander.

Charlestown is in Clark County, just north of Louisville.

