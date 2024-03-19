Indiana Silver Alert: 27-year-old man missing from Avon

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office was investigating the disappearance of a 27-year-old man from Avon.

Bryson Ledsinger was described as a Black man, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 230 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black Bob Marley shirt with blue jeans, and was driving a gray/silver 2007 Toyota Corolla with Indiana personalized license place SCVENGR.

Ledsinger was last seen in Avon, about 13 miles west of downtown Indianapolis, on Sunday. He was believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical attention.

Anyone with information on Ledsinger was asked to contact the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office at 317-745-6269 or call 911.