Indiana State Police remember state trooper killed while deploying stop sticks in March 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Police on Sunday remembered a trooper killed in the line of duty while trying to stop a fleeing vehicle in March 2023.

Master Trooper James Bailey was working weather-related traffic control on Interstate 69 on March 3, 2023, when he was alerted of a pursuit involving the Fort Wayne Police Department.

After the pursuit entered the interstate, Bailey tried to assist and deployed stop sticks near the 326-mile marker. As he deployed the sticks, the fleeing vehicle struck Bailey at a high rate of speed.

Bailey was rushed to a hospital, where he later died.

The man who struck Bailey was charged with murder shortly after the accident. Terry Sands II was also charged with resisting law enforcement and driving while under the influence, as court documents said Sands told officers he “smoked ‘dope'” about an hour before the crash.

Bailey had worked with Indiana State Police for 15 years. While on the force, he earned multiple awards for his service. He was survived by his wife and two children.

“We will always remember, forever honor, and respect those that serve in their memory!” State police said in a release.

