Indiana state troopers find 10 lbs of meth during traffic stop; two Missouri women arrested

Shawnunique Phillips, left, and Demetria Gray, right. The two women were arrested on Nov. 27, 2023 after Indiana state troopers found over 10 lbs of meth in their vehicle during a traffic stop. (Provided Photos/Indiana State Police)

POSEYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Driving too fast may cost two women from Missouri much more than a speeding ticket – they might be paying for serious drug charges, too.

The story unfolded Monday afternoon on Interstate 64 in Posey County.

Indiana State Police says a trooper stopped a white Dodge Charger for going 88 miles an hour near Poseyville. When the trooper approached the vehicle, police say he smelled cannabis from inside.

That led to a search, and troopers say they found more than 10 lbs of methamphetamine and more than 20 grams of marijuana inside.

Investigators say the driver was Demetria Gray, a 33-year-old from St. Louis, Missouri. The passenger was 34-year-old Shawnunique Phillips, also of St. Louis. Authorities took the pair to the Posey County jail.

Prosecutors will decide on final charges. Preliminarily, both women face misdemeanor charges for the marijuana, but Gray’s legal troubles look to be far more significant. State police say she is also facing a level 2 felony charge for dealing meth, and another misdemeanor for driving on a suspended license.

State sentencing guidelines call for 10 to 30 years, plus a fine of up to $10,000 for a Level 2 felony conviction. The misdemeanor charges could also result in up to one year of prison time and a fine of up to $5,000.

State police did not say how much the drugs were worth, but for perspective, local police in Whitestown said after a 2021 bust that 10 pounds of meth would have been worth $130,000.

State police ask anyone who knows anything about meth activity near them to call the state’s Methamphetamine Tip Line at 1-800-453-4756.