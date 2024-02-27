ISP: Inmate death under investigation in Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A death investigation is underway in Allen County after an inmate was found unresponsive Monday evening, police say.

An inmate at Allen County Jail was found unresponsive at 7:03 p.m. after inmates housed in “6C Block” alerted jail staff. Jail and nursing staff immediately began medical care until EMS Personnel arrived.

The inmate, identified as 27-year-old Steven Perry Jr. of Fort Wayne, was taken to Lutheran Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Police say Perry had been held in the Allen County Jail since Jan. 31.

The Allen County Sheriff requested state police to investigate the death of Perry. The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available for release.