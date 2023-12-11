Man arrested following Anderson felony investigation

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A 33-year-old man was arrested on Thursday following an execution of a search warrant at a home in Anderson.

The Anderson Police Department and other agencies conducted state search warrants at a home in the 1700 block of Nelle Street.

The investigation led to the arrest of Deonta Anderson on multiple felony drug and firearm-related charges and were taken to the Madison County Jail.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can report an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.