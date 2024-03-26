Man dies, 4 hurt including 2 juveniles in Miami County vehicle crash

BUNKER HILL, Ind. (WISH) — A Kokomo man died, and four others were injured, including two juveniles, Monday in a two-vehicle Miami County crash, police say.

Just after 5 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle crash on County Road 150 West and County Road 900 South.

Crash investigators say Aaron Martin, 31, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Cruz north on County Road 150 West, approaching 900 South. Martin continued north into the intersection of County Road 900 South, hitting a 2013 GMC Sierra on the driver’s side.

Dwayne Parks, 64, driver of the GMC, and his two passengers were taken to an area hospital to be treated for minor injuries, a release said.

Martin was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to a release. Two juvenile passengers from Martin’s vehicle were taken by helicopter to a hospital in Fort Wayne.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and the consumption of alcohol and drugs are suspected factors in the crash.

No further information on the two juveniles and their condition was included in the release.