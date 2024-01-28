Man killed in domestic incident turned deadly, one other in custody

Blake Henry, 24, of Salem, Indiana. Henry was arrested on a preliminary charge of murder following a domestic incident that left a 29-year-old Salem man dead. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

SALEM, Ind. (WISH) — A 29-year-old man died early Sunday morning after a domestic disturbance turned deadly at a home in Washington County.

Indiana State Police identified the man as Jacob Mitchell of Salem.

Investigators say Salem Police Department officers and state police troopers were dispatched around midnight Sunday to a house in the 500 block of North College Avenue on a report of a person shot.

When they arrived, they found Mitchell lying on the floor with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say three people, a man and two women, were at the home at the time of the incident, and were taken in for questioning.

During interviews with the three, investigators learned that the shooting was a result of a “domestic incident,” and arrested 24-year-old Blake Henry of Salem for his role in the shooting.

Henry was being held at the Washington County jail as of Sunday morning. He was facing a preliminary charge of murder.

Salem is in Washington County east of Paoli, around 100 miles south of Indianapolis.