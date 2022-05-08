Indiana News

Marshall County man dies in transport to hospital, crash claims his life

An Indiana State Police logo on the door of a State Police cruiser.

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A man died while being transported to the hospital in a crash involving two vehicles Friday, Indiana State Police say.

Indiana State Police responded to a crash around 11:50 a.m. Friday involving two vehicles near the intersection of North Sycamore Road and West 3B Road in Marshall County.

According to a news release, Douglass Swanson, 59, of LaPorte, Indiana, was driving a white 1992 Ford westbound on West 3B Road and failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with North Sycamore Road.

Swanson’s vehicle was hit on the driver’s side by Brandi Dorsey, 25, of Lakeville, Indiana. Dorsey was driving a red 2005 Dodge. Dorsey did not have a stop sign, police say.

Swanson was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected in the crash. He succumbed to his injures while being transported to Saint Joseph Plymouth Medical Center in Plymouth, Indiana, police say.

Police say Dorsey had complaints of pain and was treated at the scene of the accident.

According to a news release, Dorsey was cited for not wearing a seatbelt and having a suspended driver’s license, police say. Toxicology results are pending for Dorsey.

This investigation is ongoing and Swanson’s family has been notified.