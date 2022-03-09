Indiana News

Michigan City woman faces neglect charge after disabled son dies

(WISH Photo, File)
by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — Court records say a 71-year-old woman faces a felony neglect charge and a possible 20-40 year prison sentence after her bedridden, mentally disabled son was brought to a hospital and later died with bed sores impacted with feces.

A not guilty plea was entered Tuesday for Mary Lee Wilke of Michigan City. She’s charged with felony neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports an adult protective services worker said the blanket Jason Wilke was brought in on “was fused to his skin” when he was taken to a Michigan City hospital, a police affidavit said. He died Feb. 1.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

MITO lands $4M+ in latest funding round

Local /

Farm sprayer firm feels supply chain bottleneck

Local /

Indianapolis mom pleads for community’s help after son shot to death at park

Crime Watch 8 /

IndyHumane hosting weeklong Tour for Life 2022 adoption event

Local /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.