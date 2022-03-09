Indiana News

Michigan City woman faces neglect charge after disabled son dies

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — Court records say a 71-year-old woman faces a felony neglect charge and a possible 20-40 year prison sentence after her bedridden, mentally disabled son was brought to a hospital and later died with bed sores impacted with feces.

A not guilty plea was entered Tuesday for Mary Lee Wilke of Michigan City. She’s charged with felony neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports an adult protective services worker said the blanket Jason Wilke was brought in on “was fused to his skin” when he was taken to a Michigan City hospital, a police affidavit said. He died Feb. 1.