Milltown man facing murder charges after killing female in Crawford County

Clinton Herman, 44, of Milltown, Indiana. Herman was arrested on March 30, 2024, after police say he murdered a woman in Crawford County. Herman was also facing child molestation charges. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

MILLTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A Milltown man is facing murder charges after police say he killed a female in Crawford County Saturday afternoon.

Indiana State Police identified the female as Nancy Herman.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office was called to Milltown for a possible murder investigation sometime Saturday. When investigators arrived, they found Nancy at an unspecified location. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies called for state police to help investigate, and after some time, they named 44-year-old Clinton Herman a suspect.

After searching for Clinton for several hours, officers took him into custody at a home in Harrison County.

He was being held at the Crawford County jail without bond. He was also facing charges of child molestation.

Police did not provide information on the child molestation incident or say if Clinton and Nancy were related.

A court date has not been set.

Milltown is in southern Indiana, just east of Marengo and English, two hours from downtown Indianapolis.