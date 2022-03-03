Indiana News

NASCAR champ Tony Stewart’s Indiana home is for sale

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and Indiana native Tony Stewart is selling his home near Columbus.

The asking price for Stewart’s custom log home, known as Hidden Hollow Ranch, is $30 million.

The main property is nearly 20,000-square-feet and sits on 415 acres of land. The home includes six bedrooms, eight full baths, three half bathrooms, a waterfall, and a freshwater aquarium.

“This is truly my dream home,” Stewart said. “We enjoyed every square inch of the land here. This became my place to get away and relax with my family and friends. The best part is that there is always something to do here. The land is great for hunting and fishing, off-roading, or just sitting on the porch and enjoying the stars at night. It is the perfect blend of entertainment and relaxation.”

The floors are made up of white oak, red hardwood, and stone from Texas. The light fixtures were custom-made in Utah, and the light fixture in the entryway was handcrafted in Alaska. Indiana bedrock was used for the fireplaces in the breakfast room, great room, and screened-in porch, as well as portions of the exterior.

“The very first time I visited Hidden Hollow Ranch, I was absolutely floored,” said Compass Indiana, Inc. agent, Carrie Holle. “This one-of-a-kind luxury cabin has everything you could ever imagine, and then some. As I approached the home, an incredible 1,500 gallon stream stocked with koi ran beneath the entryway, cluing me into the many unexpected and luxurious features that I’d soon discover about this property. This continues indoors with a 8,700 gallon freshwater aquarium in the great room, filled with largemouth bass, bluegill, carp, gar, perch, and crappie. I’ve never seen anything quite like this.”

The property is zoned as a hunting preserve and bed and breakfast, providing potential buyers many options for the property. In addition to the residence, there is a nine-acre stocked lake, forests, a bowling alley, an in-home gymnasium, and a golf simulator.

“I really enjoy how the materials ground you in the space, while the home’s size and grandeur elevate your excitement,” Holle said. “With six bedrooms all en suite, eight full bathrooms, six-car garage, 3,500 square-foot guest house, and an enormous workshop, there’s an abundance of space to host friends and family for a trip they’ll never forget.”