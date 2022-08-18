Indiana News

Northern Indiana man arrested for entering Capitol on Jan. 6

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WISH) — A northern Indiana man faces federal charges for entering the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot.

Ian Horvath of Plymouth called the FBI in September 2021 to report that he was pictured in “wanted” photos on the FBI’s website. Horvath surrendered to authorities on Wednesday.

He faces two charges of entering or remaining in a restricted building and two charges of violent entry into Capitol Grounds.

According to court documents, Horvath went to Washington, D.C. with an acquaintance, entered the building where the doors had been breached during the riot, remained in there for about an hour and was present when rioters were fighting with U.S. Capitol Police.