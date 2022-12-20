Indiana News

Police: 2 found shot to death inside Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Columbus are conducting a death investigation after officers found two people shot to death inside a residence Monday night.

Shortly before 9 p.m., officers with the Columbus Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of Sumpter Court. That’s a neighborhood just east of the intersection of 25th Street and Taylor Road on the city’s east side.

Officers entered the home and found two people deceased with gunshot wounds, Columbus police said in a statement Tuesday.

Detectives believe the two victims had an argument before the shooting.

The Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office will release the names of the victims once their families have been notified.

No arrests have been made. The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Columbus Police Department at 812-376-2600. Tips can be submitted anonymously.