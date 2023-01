Indiana News

Police: 3 dead in Jennings County house fire

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Police say three people died in a house fire early Tuesday morning.

Police say it happened at 5:30 a.m. in the Northern Columbia Township area. That’s about 30 miles northeast of Seymour.

Police did not provide an exact address.

Firefighters and police have confirmed that three people died from the house fire, but did not provide their identities.