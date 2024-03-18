Police: Musician gunned down in targeted homicide outside Indiana casino

ELIZABETH, Ind. (WISH) — A musician was fatally shot in a targeted homicide outside a southern Indiana casino on Sunday morning, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department reported Monday.

LilDon Williams, 32, of Louisville, Kentucky, died in the shooting at the Caesars Southern Indiana Hotel & Casino, the department says.

Investigators on Monday believed the shooters targeted Williams, although the reasons for the homicide were not yet known. Reports say Williams is a a rapper and hip hop artist known as Key Block.

After Williams had finished a show in Louisville with several other artists, he and some family and friends went to the casino, arriving in several vehicles about 12:50 a.m. Sunday. A dark-colored car had followed them into the parking lot, but the people in that car remained inside, not going into the casino, the sheriff’s department says.

After about three hours in the casino, Williams and his family and friends left Caesars and returned to their vehicles. As they left the parking lot, two masked people armed with rifles left the dark-colored car and approaches Williams’ vehicles, the sheriff department says.

“Williams attempted to flee on foot but was cornered and fatally gunned down in the parking lot,” said a news release from the sheriff’s department. “One of the masked individuals drove off in Williams’ vehicle, a silver and black 2013 Dodge Charger with a rear window louver. The other masked individual drove away in the dark colored car.”

The sheriff’s department says it’s the first homicide at the casino, which has opened in 1988. The casino sits on the Ohio River, about a 25-minute drive from downtown Louisville.

Anyone with information was asked to call the sheriff’s department at 812-7238-3911.