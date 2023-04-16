President Biden approves major disaster declaration for Indiana

WASHINGTON (WISH) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Indiana to help state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms and tornadoes from March 31 through April 1.

The approval makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Allen, Benton, Clinton, Grant, Howard, Johnson, Lake, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Sullivan, and White counties.

Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the storms and tornadoes.

Residents who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling (800) 621-3362 or by using the FEMA App.