Railcrew Xpress to cut 70 Indiana jobs after losing CSX contract

(WISH) — Railcrew Xpress will be closing down several of its locations in Indiana after losing a CSX contract, which will affect dozens of their employees.

Starting Feb. 20, RCX will be eliminating jobs in five locations including Avon, Evansville, Lafayette, Terre Haute, and Vincennes. A total of 70 employees will be affected.

A notice to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development says employees do not have any bumping rights, which allows employees with seniority to accept an alternative position that is occupied by a less-senior employee, resulting in the employee with less seniority to be laid off.

Railcrew Xpress is based in Missouri and provides transportation for rail workers.