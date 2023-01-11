Indiana News

Railcrew Xpress to cut 70 Indiana jobs after losing CSX contract

(Provided Photo by/Railcrew Xpress)
by: Daja Stowe
Posted: / Updated:

(WISH) — Railcrew Xpress will be closing down several of its locations in Indiana after losing a CSX contract, which will affect dozens of their employees.

Starting Feb. 20, RCX will be eliminating jobs in five locations including Avon, Evansville, Lafayette, Terre Haute, and Vincennes. A total of 70 employees will be affected.

A notice to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development says employees do not have any bumping rights, which allows employees with seniority to accept an alternative position that is occupied by a less-senior employee, resulting in the employee with less seniority to be laid off.

Railcrew Xpress is based in Missouri and provides transportation for rail workers.

© 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Tasty Takeout: Benjamin’s Coffeehouse & Bakeshop

All Indiana /

Marijuana bills get bipartisan support but face uncertain future

Politics /

Man sentenced for possessing child sexual abuse material after fleeing US in 2007

Local /

Looking into supplements, optimizing your health

All Indiana /


 
Copyright 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.