Rep. Jim Banks announces run for U.S. Senate

U.S. Rep. Jim Banks on Tuesday announced his campaign for U.S. Senate. (Provided Photo/Banks for Senate)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — U.S. Rep. Jim Banks on Tuesday announced his campaign for U.S. Senate.

Banks, a Republican, has represented Indiana’s 3rd Congressional District since 2017. He was reelected in November after defeating Democrat Gary Snyder and independent Nathan Gotsch.

The Columbia City native said in December that he was “strongly considering” running in 2024 to replace Republican Sen. Mike Braun, who has announced his campaign for governor.

His campaign website calls him a “leader in strengthening our military, securing better care for our veterans, cutting taxes to grow our economy, protecting the right to life, and defending religious freedom.”

In his campaign announcement, Banks said: “Our nation is at a turning point. We need conservatives in Washington who are not afraid to fight back against the radical socialist Democrats who are trying to change America. I was proud to serve my country in the military, and I have been on the front lines fighting for our conservative Hoosier values in Congress. With your help, I’ll do that in an even bigger way in the United States Senate.”

