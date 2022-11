Election

Rep. Banks wins reelection in Indiana’s 3rd Congressional District

U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, an Indiana Republican, speaks at a news conference Feb. 16, 2022, in Washington, D.C. (Image from Video Provided)

WASHINGTON (AP/WISH) – Republican Jim Banks wins reelection to U.S. House in Indiana’s 3rd Congressional District.

Banks was challenged by Democrat Gary Snyder and independent Nathan Gotsch.

This story will be updated.