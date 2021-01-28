Indiana Senate passes measure to limit business liability from COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Senate on Thursday approved a measure to limit the ability for employees or customers to sue businesses other places over COVID-19 illnesses or deaths.

Senate Bill 1 is one of two measures limiting civil lawsuits from the pandemic in the Indiana General Assembly. The Senate measure passed 40-8 and now moves to the Indiana House of Representatives for consideration. The bill was written by three Republican senators: Mark Messmer of Jasper, Eric Koch of Bedford, and Liz Brown of Fort Wayne.

An outline of the Senate measure says the bill prohibits class-action lawsuits, and “exempts fraud and intentionally tortious acts from specified immunities.” The outline also says it specifies that the immunities from civil lawsuits “do not affect the duty of care owed by a nursing home to a patient.”

Another COVID-19 measure, House Bill 1002 was written by state Rep. Jerry Torr, a Republican from Carmel. Its summary says the bill “protects health care providers from professional discipline for certain acts or omissions arising from a disaster emergency unless the act or omission constitutes gross negligence, willful or wanton misconduct, or intentional misrepresentation.” It also would prohibit class-action lawsuits against health care providers, and give immunity from civil lawsuits to specific health care providers and facilities during a state health emergency.

State Rep. Ed DeLaney, a Democrat from Indianapolis, on Thursday tried but failed to amend the scope of the House measure to fully exclude nursing home and long-term care facilities from COVID-19 liability protections. He noted that thousands of Hoosiers have died in nursing homes and long-term care facilities during the pandemic, and that “the Republican supermajority is ramming through legislation that would effectively remove liability for negligent care.”

DeLaney said in a Thursday news release that he fears shielding nursing homes and long-term care facilities would made it more difficult to provide government intervention when needed.

The House measure has not yet been scheduled for a final vote in that chamber.

