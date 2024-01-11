Sheriff: SUV chase leads to flipped semi on I-94

GARY, Ind. (WISH) — An attempted traffic stop Wednesday on I-94 turned into a chase that included a helicopter in northwest Indiana and a crash that flipped a semi, the Lake County sheriff says.

After a crash, a 21-year-old driver and a passenger in the chased Ford SUV were taken into custody, Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said in a social media post. The post did not name the people apprehended.

Officers confiscated a large bag with suspected narcotics, the sheriff’s post says.

Sometime before 10 a.m. Monday, an officer with the Lake County Sheriff’s Department tried to stop the SUV on I-94 westbound in the Chesterton area. The sheriff says the driver had been observed speeding and committing lane violations.

The sheriff’s post said, “The officer began to pursue the SUV as it continued west on I-94 and later north on State Road 49 in Porter County. The vehicle eventually headed west on Route 20 then reentered I-94 heading east back to Lake County. Near the Ripley Street exit in Lake Station, the fleeing driver caused a semi to lose control and flip onto its side.”

The semi driver injured an arm in the crash.

The post said, “The Lake County Sheriff’s Department Aviation Unit helicopter tracked the suspect vehicle from the sky as the suspect vehicle left the roadway eventually stopping at an embankment.”

The sheriff’s post says Indiana State Police will investigate the crash.