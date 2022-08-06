Indiana News

Silver Alert declared for missing Richmond man

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared Friday night for 51-year-old Merle Church. He was last seen Wednesday at 11:15 a.m. from Richmond, Indiana.

The Richmond Police Department describes Church as 5 feet 7 inches tall, 150 pounds, bald, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing an Indiana University hat, maroon hoodie, and blue jeans.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Merle Church, contact the Richmond Police Department at 765-983-7247 or 911.