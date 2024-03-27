Teen suspect accused of attempted murder after shooting 3 juveniles in Terre Haute

Blurred red and blue police lights atop an IMPD patrol car. A 17-year-old from Terre Haute was arrested in Indianapolis on March 26, 2024, after police say he shot and injured three other juveniles. (WISH Photo)

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WISH) — A 17-year-old boy was arrested after police say he attempted to kill three other juveniles at an apartment complex in Terre Haute on Monday.

The Terre Haute Police Department announced the arrest on Facebook Tuesday.

Terre Haute police were dispatched to the 2900 block of Thompson Street around 3:30 a.m. Monday to investigate a shooting incident. That’s near an apartment complex on the south side of the city.

When officers arrived, they found three juveniles suffering gunshot wounds. All three were taken to a hospital in stable condition. One of the juveniles was later taken to an Indianapolis hospital for further treatment.

Following the shooting, police began searching for the suspect who had fled the scene.

After working with multiple agencies, investigators determined that the suspect was a 17-year-old boy. He was taken into custody Tuesday night in Indianapolis.

The teen faces charges of three counts of attempted murder. It was uncertain if the teen would be charged as an adult.

Police say they were working to gather further information on the incident.