2 $50k Powerball tickets set to expire soon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosier Lottery announces that two Powerball Tickets worth $50,000 are set to expire this month.

One ticket was purchased in Anderson at a GetGo located at 920 West 38th St, on July 17. The ticket matched four out of five of the white balls.

The other ticket that also matched four out of five white balls was purchased at a Citgo at 1312 West Chicago Ave. in East Chicago, Indiana, on Aug. 2.

The Anderson ticket must be turned in before Jan. 16, while the East Chicago ticket must be turned in before Jan. 29. Both must be submitted before 4:30 p.m. at the Hoosier Lottery Prize Payment office.

The two winning Powerball numbers were as follows:

July 17: 5-8-9-17-41, Powerball of 21

August 2: 23-24-33-51-64, Powerball of 5

The Hoosier Lottery has contributed more than $7 billion to good causes, including $30 million to local police and firefighters’ pensions and $30 million to the Teachers’ Retirement Fund annually.