Indiana News

Williamsburg man dies in farming accident involving tractor

WILLIAMSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — A Williamsburg man died Tuesday after a tractor rolled over him, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 1 p.m. Tuesday, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 7100 block of Morgan Creek Road on reports of a farming accident. That’s about 16 miles northeast of Richmond.

Upon arrival, officers found 62-year-old John Frost inside of the rolled-over tractor trapped between the seat and the ground.

An investigation revealed Frost was attempting to remove a small tree with a utility tractor and a chain. The tractor then rolled over, trapping Frost.

Frost’s brother was visiting from Alabama and discovered the overturned tractor.

Efforts to save him were unsuccessful and Frost was pronounced dead on the scene.