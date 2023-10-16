Indiana Pacers new food options for upcoming season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Pacers unveiled their new community program and food options Monday for the 2023-2024 season at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

According to team officials, the food items and program will be new to the fieldhouse. The new community program called “Guest Chef” will be sponsored by Key Bank.

Team officials say it allows local chefs to bring their talent into the fieldhouse.

“This is a true community asset, we look at it as a true community asset, and so this is an opportunity to show off the best of what we have here in Indianapolis and across the state, and that’s what that guest chef program is about,” said Danny Lopez, vice president for External Affairs and Corporate Communication.

New food items include cinnamon sugar churro bites, hand-tossed pepperoni pizza, and much more.

The Pacers first regular season game is at home on Oct. 25 against the Washington Wizards.