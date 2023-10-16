Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Indiana Pacers new food options for upcoming season

Indiana Pacers unveil food options for upcoming season

by: Avi Sarkar
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Pacers unveiled their new community program and food options Monday for the 2023-2024 season at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

According to team officials, the food items and program will be new to the fieldhouse. The new community program called “Guest Chef” will be sponsored by Key Bank.

Team officials say it allows local chefs to bring their talent into the fieldhouse.

“This is a true community asset, we look at it as a true community asset, and so this is an opportunity to show off the best of what we have here in Indianapolis and across the state, and that’s what that guest chef program is about,” said Danny Lopez, vice president for External Affairs and Corporate Communication.

New food items include cinnamon sugar churro bites, hand-tossed pepperoni pizza, and much more.

The Pacers first regular season game is at home on Oct. 25 against the Washington Wizards.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

ISP: Barricaded suspect dies in...
Crime Watch 8 /
CVS and Walgreens are closing...
National News /
Trump scheduled to be questioned...
National News /
Jim Jordan takes speaker vote...
National News /
Police shoot, kill suspected extremist...
International News /
Indianapolis City-County Council unanimously passes...
News /
Haliburton, Nesmith score 15 each...
Indiana Pacers /
Health Spotlight: Tech to burn...
Health Spotlight /