Indiana Silver Alert canceled for missing Avon man

(Photo Provided/Indiana State Police)
UPDATE: Indiana State Police have canceled the Indiana Silver Alert for Rod Michael Hopkins at 2:47 p.m. Friday.

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police are searching for a man missing from Avon.

Rod Michael Hopkins, 31, was described as being 5 feet and 10 inches tall, 297 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say he was last seen around 1 p.m. Thursday in Avon. That’s about 12 miles west of Indianapolis. Officers say he was wearing a red T-shirt, black shorts, and black and red Air Jordan shoes.

Investigators believed he’s in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department at 317-839-8700 or 911.

