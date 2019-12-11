Hoosier Hills Credit Union begins renovations at 2 branches

BEDFORD, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Bedford-based Hoosier Hills Credit Union has begun renovation work at two of its southwest Indiana branches.

The institution is investing a total of more than $1 million in the projects in Mitchell and Jasper.

Work on the Jasper branch includes the expansion of second-floor space into six offices, a conference room, a work area and restrooms, creating nearly 3,000 additional square feet. Work is expected to be complete by the end of the year.

The credit union is also working to add more than 1,200 square feet of space at the Mitchell branch and says the effort will offer members more space and provide employees with a more effective work environment. Renovations are slated for completion in early 2020.

Hoosier Hills says grand reopening festivities will be announced at a later date.

The credit union recently announced Travis Markley will become its next chief executive officer. Markley will begin his new role in January.