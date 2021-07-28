Inside INdiana Business

Muncie schools boosts pay for support staff

MUNCIE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Muncie Community Schools is continuing pay increases for employees. The district’s board of directors has voted to raise the starting pay for all support staff, including administrative assistants, instructional assistants and permanent substitute teachers, to $14 per hour, an increase of nearly $3.

The decision comes two months after the district approved salary increases for all teachers of up to $5,200. All MCS employees also received $1,000 COVID-related stipends in April.

“Our support staff plays a crucial role in our day-to-day operations and we are delighted to be able to pay them more appropriately,” Lee Ann Kwiatkowski, director of public education and chief executive officer of MCS, said in a news release. “For people who love being around children and playing a role in their education, we hope this will entice them to join our staff and fill one of our current openings.”

The district is currently hiring for a variety of support staff positions. You can learn more about the jobs by clicking here.

During the MCS Board of Directors meeting Tuesday, the board decided to table the unveiling of the district’s reopening plan for the upcoming academic year. The district says it will announce its decision at a special meeting next week.