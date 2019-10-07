National Mascot Hall of Fame taking votes

WHITING, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The first round of voting for the 2020 nominees of the National Mascot Hall of Fame is underway. The Whiting museum’s Executive Committee announced 19 finalists and began taking votes for the first round on Sunday, which runs through October 12.
The finalists are:
- Bernie Brewer – Milwaukee Brewers
- Billy the Marlin – Miami Marlins
- Blue – Indianapolis Colts
- Boomer – Indiana Pacers
- Cocky – University of South Carolina
- Cosmo the Cougar – Brigham Young University
- Globie – Harlem Globetrotters
- Jaxson de Ville – Jacksonville Jaguars
- Lou Seal – San Francisco Giants
- Oriole Bird – Baltimore Orioles
- S.J. Sharkie – San Jose Sharks
- Sebastian the Ibis – University of Miami
- Slugger – Portland Sea Dogs
- T.C. Bear – Minnesota Twins
- The Hawk – Saint Joseph’s University
- The Swinging Friar – San Diego Padres
- Thunder the Dog – Lake Elsinore Storm
- Wally the Green Monster – Boston Red Sox
- Youppi! – Canadiens de Montreal
Voters can choose up to seven mascots for the final vote. Click here to cast your votes. Final ballot voting takes place October 20-28.