National Mascot Hall of Fame taking votes

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) -- As Indianapolis International Airport continues to rack up awards and recognition as one of North America’s premier airports, it is growing, both inside and outside the 11-year old terminal. The airport Monday was named the Best Airport in the United States by readers of Condé Nast Traveler for the sixth consecutive year. The designation comes just weeks after J.D. Power named the airport the best medium-sized airport in North America.

The airport also recently announced passenger traffic for the first six months of 2019 totaled 4.7 million, the highest for the first six months of an year in the airport’s history, putting it on pace to break last year’s record 9.4 million total. Meantime, construction activity at the terminal and neighboring airport property continues to be robust. “Right now, between FedEx, Infosys and our construction projects and different construction projects on the airfield, we have over $2 billion under construction, which is economic impact, construction IS an economic driver,” said Airport Authority Executive Director Mario Rodriguez.