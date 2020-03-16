Patrick Industries acquires Goshen business

ELKHART, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Patrick Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: PATK) has finished its acquisition of Goshen-based Maple City Woodworking Corporation.
Maple City manufactures hardwood cabinet doors and fascia for the RV industry.
The acquisition includes working capital, machinery, equipment and real estate. Patrick will continue to operate Maple City on a stand-alone basis, under its brand name and in its existing facilities.
Jeff Stine, president of Maple City, said, “After more than 18 years leading and growing our business, we look forward to partnering with Patrick, which is a great fit for our operation and will help propel Maple City to the next level.”
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.